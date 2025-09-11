McAuliffe Elementary employee Andrew Lemos arrested for sending lewd messages to student

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Andrew Lemos, an employee at McAuliffe Elementary, was arrested Wednesday for sending lewd messages to a student with the intent to commit a sexual assault.

On Sep. 10, detectives with the Oxnard Police Department arrested the 22-year-old campus assistant and investigators are currently working to determine if there are additional minors that Lemos contacted.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Jacob Jundef at 805-385-7653 or through email at jacob.jundef@oxnardpd.org.

According to a statement issued by the Oxnard School District, a parent reported that Lemos had sent inappropriate messages to their student and the district then contacted the Oxnard Police Department.

Lemos was hired as a campus assistant, a position responsible for monitoring hall and playground safety, and was in the first few months of employment before his arrest and subsequent firing shared the Oxnard School District.

"Protecting and supporting our students and families is at the heart of our mission," read Thursday's statement from the Oxnard School District about the arrest. "Nothing is more important than ensuring our students’ safety, and we implement all mandated screenings and rigorous procedures in our hiring practices."

The District also asked guardians to speak to their child and made counselors available for any student seeking support.