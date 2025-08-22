Skip to Content
Ventura Police arrest man in connection with Thille Park sexual assault

VENTURA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with an Aug. 11 sexual assault near Thille Park.

Following an investigation, the 25-year-old was identified, arrested, and booked into the Ventura County Jail for aggravated kidnapping and rape shared the Ventura Police Department in a press release Friday.

At the time of the sexual assault earlier this month, the 25-year-old was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm added the Ventura Police Department.

