Ventura Police turn to the public for help investigating sexual assault near Thille Park

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police are turning to the public for help investigating a sexual assault that happened Monday evening near Thille Park.

On Aug. 11, between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., a woman was jogging near Saratoga Avenue and Thile Street when a man she did not know called out to her stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department Wednesday.

The woman continued to jog, but noticed the man began to follow her before he closed the distance between them detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, the man then grabbed the woman, pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The woman returned home and reported the crime the following morning added the Ventura Police Department.

The man was wearing dark clothing during the assault and is described as between 5' 6" and 5' 9" with a slim build and a potential stutter shared the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Alina Davis at 805-339-4408 and anyone with video of the surrounding areas between Monday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. is asked to share what they have here.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our community," said Ventura Police Chief David Dickey. "We

are using every available resource to find the person responsible, and we encourage everyone to help by

reporting anything suspicious and sharing any video footage that could assist in the investigation. We will

continue to provide updates as the case progresses."