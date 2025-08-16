Skip to Content
Wings Over Camarillo takes off

today at 9:23 pm
Published 9:03 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Wings Over Camarillo is celebrating it's 44th air show.

Skydivers, pilots and car enthusiasts are all taking part.

Although there are VIP seats near the runway, there isn't a bad seat at the Camarillo Airport.

Spectators can just look up.

There is plenty to do on the ground as well.

People of all ages can check out private hangers and talk to pilots and car owners.

Chad Grenier is one of them.

Grenier has a turquoise Cirrus SR22T G6 and a matching Lamborghini Huracan in a hanger with a view of show.

"I grew up going to all the different airshows, sitting  in all the airplanes and always wanting to fly, did a lot of flight stim [ulation]  and at some point started flying for real and never looked back," said Grenier, " and now I fly the Sirrus, I  fly acrobatics and other airplanes, so I just love all of it."

The Ninety-Nines, established in 1929, and named for the 99 charter members, that included Amelia Earhart also has a booth with a silent auction.

" I found the Ninety-Nines which supported me to get into and just make it happen," said Luz Schaible.

People can step on board aircraft at the Commemorative Air Force Wing hangar and visit the museum.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on Sunday with air demonstrations starting at noon.

For more information visit https://wingsovercamarillo.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

