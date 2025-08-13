Four North Hollywood men charged in connection with large-scale, multi-county drug trafficking operation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Four North Hollywood men are facing charges related to large-scale drug trafficking operations that allegedly delivered fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine to Ventura County.

All four defendants, Jorge Humberto Valdivia, Angel Omar Azpeitia Garcia, Jorge Arturo Marquez Chavez, and Victor Manuel Otero Correa, were arraigned on Aug. 11 on the following violations shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Charges:

PC 182(a)(1)-Conspiracy to Commit A Crime

H&S 11351-Possession For Sale of a Controlled Substance

H&S 11352(a)-Sale or Transportation of a Controlled Substance

H&S 11378-Possession of Methamphetamine For Sale

H&S 11379(a)-Sale or Transportation of Methamphetamine

Special Allegations

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

CRC 4.421(a)(10)-Crime Involved Large Quantity of Contraband

H&S 11370.4(c)(1)(F)-Fentanyl Punishment by Quantity

H&S 11370(b)(2)-Punishment by Quantity

H&S 11370.4(a)(1)-Over One Kilogram

Each man pled not guilty during their first court appearance and are next scheduled to appear for an early disposition conference on Aug. 20 of this year noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

All four remain in custody with bail set at $250,000 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In March of 2024, narcotics detectives with the Simi Valley Police Department received information about a sophisticated drug trafficking organization suspected of operating in Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, detectives later identified several vehicles making daily trips into Simi Valley and surrounding areas allegedly to deliver large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

On Aug. 7, 2025, detectives with the Simi Valley Police with assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed simultaneous search warrants across Los Angeles County as part of the investigation resulting in the seizure of 23.98 pounds of fentanyl, 18.75 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of heroin, and a pound of cocaine detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The total estimated street value of the seized narcotics is around $1.4 million and investigators also discovered packaging materials, digital scales, and more than $129,000 in cash at the scene shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

For more information about the dangers of fentanyl and how to find resources for those struggling with addiction including overdose kits in Ventura County, click here.