Bodies of Thousand Oaks man and woman found Wednesday now being investigated as a homicide

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered Wednesday evening in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the Pacific Coast Highway near the Mugu Canyon Rest Area and their deaths are now being investigated as a homicide.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release Thursday that investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the broader public.

On Aug. 6, 2025, around 7:39 p.m., a person reported to dispatchers that two deceased people were inside of a vehicle parked on the dirt shoulder of the Pacific Coast Highway detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Camarillo Patrol Station responded to the scene and found two people, a 49-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both from Thousand Oaks and investigators also found that both people had gunshot wounds explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, evidence collected at the scene also indicated that the incident appears to be isolated.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert DeLaCerda at 805-384-4724 or Detective Kathryn Torres at 805-384-4740.