Luis Piceno of Moorpark sentenced to five years and four months for October DUI crash that hospitalized two Simi Valley Police officers

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Luis Fernando Piceno of Moorpark was sentenced to five years and four months in state prison for a DUI crash that hospitalized two Simi Valley Police Officers in October of last year.

Piceno previously pled guilty on June 16, 2025, to a charge of DUI causing injury and three special allegations: causing great bodily injury in commission of a felony, causing injury to more than one victim, and a prior drunk driving conviction detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

This was Piceno's second DUI conviction and his driving privilege was revoked for three years and he was also ordered to pay $41,000 in restitution to the Simi Valley Police Department for damage to the two patrol vehicles he struck added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 24, 2024, around 9:30 p.m., Piceno was driving at a high speed on Tapo Canyon Road when he collided with two marked Simi Valley Police Department patrol vehicles stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both officers were transported from the collision and are still recovering from their injuries shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Piceno admitted to driving 80 to 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash and an alcohol screening taken two hours after the crash showed a blood alcohol level of 0.13 percent.

"This case shows the devastating and lasting consequences of impaired driving," said Deputy District Attorney Jillian Ewan. "We are thankful the officers are alive today. The District Attorney’s Office is committed to holding impaired drivers accountable and keeping Ventura County safe."