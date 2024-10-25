Skip to Content
Ventura County

Two Simi Valley Police officers hospitalized and driver arrested after collision on Tapo Canyon

KEYT
By
today at 11:11 am
Published 12:03 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Two officers with the Simi Valley Police Department were hospitalized after their units were struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction on Tapo Canyon Road Thursday evening.

Both officers are currently in stable condition shared the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release about the incident Friday.

On Oct. 24, around 9:25 p.m., both units were heading southbound on Tapo Canyon Road near State Route 118 when they were stuck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the same direction detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the collision caused major damage to all three vehicles and the two officers were transported from the scene to a local hospital for further treatment.

The 28-year-old driver was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence by California Highway Patrol which is handling the investigation explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

