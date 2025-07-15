Former Camarillo High teacher and coach Ronald Wilson charged with seven additional felonies related to physical relationships with students

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Seven felony counts have been added to charges already filed against former Camarillo High teacher and wrestling coach Ronald Wilson in connection with alleged sexual relationships he had with at least three former Ventura County students.

On July 14, prosecutors filed a new case against Wilson adding seven felony counts after two additional sexual assault survivors came forward following Wilson's arrest in May of this year when he was charged with starting and keeping up a sexual relationship with a juvenile female while she was a student at Adolfo Camarillo High School from 2014 to 2017 detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The two new survivors reported that Wilson allegedly sexually assaulted them while they were were also students, one at Oxnard High in 1990 and the other while she was a student at Camarillo High during the 2015-2016 school year added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In March 2025, an adult woman reported alleged sexual abuse to law enforcement and, after an investigation, five felony counts and several special allegations were filed against Wilson who was living in Timnath, Colorado at the time of his arrest detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Wilson is next due in court for a continued arraignment on Sep. 9, 2025, and he remains in custody with bail set at $390,000 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into Wilson is ongoing and detectives believe additional survivors may still come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Rinaldi at 805-384-4732 or through email at Rico.Rinaldi@Ventura.org.

Callers can remain anonymous if they so choose shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.