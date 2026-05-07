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Bishop Diego swimmer Tierney Clark is a double CIF Champion

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Clark wins the 100 and 200 freestyle finals in D4
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Published 10:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Bishop Diego High School swimmer Tierney Clark had twice as much fun at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championships at MT. San Antonio College.

The junior won both the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle finals.

Clark swam the 100 free in a time of 53.06 and the 200 free in 1:56.81, both are personal record times.

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Mike Klan

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