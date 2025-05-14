Former Camarillo High coach and teacher Ronald Wilson arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual relationship with an underage student
CAMARILLO, Calif. – Ronald Wilson, a former teacher and wrestling coach at Camarillo High, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged multi-year sexual relationship with an underage student.
This is an ongoing multi-state investigation and there is a possibility that additional sexual assault survivors may come forward. Anyone with anything to report regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Rico Rinaldi at 805-384-4732 or through email at Rico.Rinaldi@ventura.org.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office added that those who report information can remain anonymous.
In March of this year, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit was informed by an outside law enforcement agency of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Camarillo stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, it was discovered during the investigation that while Ronald Wilson was working as a wrestling coach and teacher at Adolfo Camarillo High School, he initiated a relationship with an underaged female student that lasted several years including while she was attending Camarillo High.
The alleged assaults occurred both on and off campus at multiple locations added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
The Oxnard Union High School District shared that Wilson's alleged crimes involving a student occurred over a decade ago.
On May 13, detectives with the Timnath Police Department, Ventura County Sheriff's Office, and the Larmier County Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at Wilson's home in Timnath, Colorado shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Wilson was arrested by the Timnath Police Department and booked at the Larmier County Sheriff's Office jail on the following charges:
- PC 261.5(d)-Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a victim under the age of 16 while the suspect was over the age of 21
- PC 288(c)(1)-Lewd Act on a Child aged 14-15 with a ten year age difference
- PC 288.3(a)-Contact with a Minor for Sex Offense
- PC 288.4(b)-Meeting a Minor for a Lewd Purpose
- PC 286(b)(1)-Sodomy of a Person Under 18
The Oxnard Union High School District is aware of the allegations and is cooperating with the investigation shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Students, staff, and families of the Oxnard Union High School District are encouraged to immediately report inappropriate behavior to a trusted adult on campus or through the District's We Tip hotline at 1-800-78-37463.
The following statement was issued by the Oxnard Union High School District regarding the allegations:
The Oxnard Union High School District is aware of the recent arrest of a former employee in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct involving a student over a decade ago. This news is deeply troubling, and our hearts go out to the victim and all those affected. We are devastated by these allegations and condemn this behavior. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority.
The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues, and
will provide any assistance necessary to support the ongoing investigation. We are
committed to supporting the victim and ensuring a safe environment for all members of
our school community.
Please know that all faculty and staff in Oxnard Union High School District undergo
comprehensive background checks before employment. District employees also receive
annual training on Child Abuse reporting and Sexual Harassment prevention.
We remain committed to fostering a culture of safety, support, and trust throughout our
schools.
The District strongly encourages students, parents, families, and staff to immediately
report inappropriate behavior that they experience to a trusted adult on campus or
through our We Tip hotline: 1-800-78-CRIME.
If you or someone you know has been impacted and needs assistance, support services
are available in Ventura County through the following organizations:
● The Coalition for Family Harmony: https://thecoalition.org/
● Childhood Matters: https://www.childhoodmatter.org/counseling