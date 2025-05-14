Former Camarillo High coach and teacher Ronald Wilson arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual relationship with an underage student

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Ronald Wilson, a former teacher and wrestling coach at Camarillo High, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged multi-year sexual relationship with an underage student.

This is an ongoing multi-state investigation and there is a possibility that additional sexual assault survivors may come forward. Anyone with anything to report regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Rico Rinaldi at 805-384-4732 or through email at Rico.Rinaldi@ventura.org.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office added that those who report information can remain anonymous.

In March of this year, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit was informed by an outside law enforcement agency of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Camarillo stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, it was discovered during the investigation that while Ronald Wilson was working as a wrestling coach and teacher at Adolfo Camarillo High School, he initiated a relationship with an underaged female student that lasted several years including while she was attending Camarillo High.

The alleged assaults occurred both on and off campus at multiple locations added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Oxnard Union High School District shared that Wilson's alleged crimes involving a student occurred over a decade ago.

On May 13, detectives with the Timnath Police Department, Ventura County Sheriff's Office, and the Larmier County Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at Wilson's home in Timnath, Colorado shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Wilson was arrested by the Timnath Police Department and booked at the Larmier County Sheriff's Office jail on the following charges:

PC 261.5(d)-Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a victim under the age of 16 while the suspect was over the age of 21

PC 288(c)(1)-Lewd Act on a Child aged 14-15 with a ten year age difference

PC 288.3(a)-Contact with a Minor for Sex Offense

PC 288.4(b)-Meeting a Minor for a Lewd Purpose

PC 286(b)(1)-Sodomy of a Person Under 18

The Oxnard Union High School District is aware of the allegations and is cooperating with the investigation shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Students, staff, and families of the Oxnard Union High School District are encouraged to immediately report inappropriate behavior to a trusted adult on campus or through the District's We Tip hotline at 1-800-78-37463.

The following statement was issued by the Oxnard Union High School District regarding the allegations: