Former Camarillo High employee Ronald Wilson facing more sex crime charges after two more survivors come forward

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Former Camarillo High teacher and wrestling coach Ronald Wilson is facing additional sex crime charges after two more survivors came forward to report he had allegedly sexually assaulted them while they were students.

On May 16, 2025, the Sheriff's Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit arrested the 72-year-old who was living in Timnath, Colorado for multiple sex crimes in connection with an alleged multi-year sexual relationship with an underage student while he was working at Camarillo High over a decade ago detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release.

Wilson was released after posting his $120,000 bail and in May of this year, Your News Channel covered his arrest and the expectation from investigators that additional survivors could come forward.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, so far two additional sexual assault survivors have come forward to report their were sexually assaulted while students.

On July 10, detectives arrested Wilson after he attended a court hearing for the first survivor who came forward and he was booked on the following additional charges:

PC 288(c)(1)-Lewd Act Upon a Child

PC 289(a)(1)(A)-Sexual Penetration with Force/Violence

PC 261(5)-Rape

PC 286(c)(2)(a)-Sodomy By Use of Force

PC 287(c)(2)(b)-Forcible Oral Copulation on Minor Under the Age of 14

Wilson remains in custody at the Ventura County Main Jail without bail due to the information provided by the newly identified survivors noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into Wilson is ongoing and detectives believe additional survivors may still come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Rinaldi at 805-384-4732 or through email at Rico.Rinaldi@Ventura.org.

Callers can remain anonymous if they so choose shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.