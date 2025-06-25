Simi Valley tobacco shop robbed at gunpoint Wednesday; Police turn to public for help

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The Simi Valley Police Department is turning to the public for help after Hookah Valley on Madera Road was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

According to Simi Valley Police, a lone suspect arrived on a beach cruiser bicycle, entered the tobacco shop at 1230 Madera Road just after 9 a.m., and showed a handgun to the cashier before demanding money.

The bicycle the suspect arrived to the scene riding courtesy of the Simi Valley Police Department

The man, described as between the ages of 30 and 35, left the tobacco shop with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products added the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release Wednesday.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help identifying the suspect pictured in this article. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.