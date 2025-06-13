Four members of commercial burglary ring arrested in connection with Simi Valley jewelry store burglary

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Four Chilean nationals were arrested in connection with a series of high-value commercial burglaries across Southern California.

On May 26, 2025, officers were dispatched to a burglary at Dr. Conkey's Candy & Coffee on Cochran Street stated a press release Friday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers discovered that a hole had been cut into the roof of the business and then a tunnel was carved through an interior wall into the adjacent business, 5-Star Jewelry, where a safe with about $3.5 million in cash, high-end watches, and jewelry was stolen detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Detectives were already investigating a similar burglary at a nearby pawn shop that had happened days earlier noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, a coordinated effort of local, state, and federal law enforcement using surveillance footage, license plate reader data, and a forensic review of digital evidence was used to identity several of the suspects who had ties to a South American-based network known to commit organized and targeted commercial burglaries.

All of the identified suspects were Chilean nationals who had been in California for an unknown amount of time added the Simi Valley Police Department.

Detectives then began to surveil four of the suspects and, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, arrested two of the men before two additional men were arrested in connection with the burglaries explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

During the arrests, some of the suspects were found wearing or transporting items that had been reported stolen from the businesses shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, a search of a location in the 6700 block of De Soto Avenue resulted in the recovery of large amounts of stolen jewelry, cash, and designer watches some of which were confirmed to have been taken during the 5-Star Jewelry/Dr. Conkey's burglary.

Altogether, more than $600,000 in stolen property -some of which is shown in the image below from the Simi Valley Police Department- has been recovered stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

A stolen firearm from a Los Angeles burglary was also located during the investigation noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

All four men were booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on felony charges including commercial burglary, grand theft, and possession of stolen property and one of the men was found to have an outstanding felony burglary warrant from New Jersey stated the Simi Valley Police Department.