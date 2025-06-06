Christian Hillairet charged with two Ventura County murders after fleeing the country

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that Christian Alexandre Hillairet of Ojai has been charged with two counts of murder for the May 2025 killing of Carolyn Nino De Rivera and the 2023 death of William Thompson.

On May 31, 2025, deputies responded to a home in the unincorporated area of Santa Paula after multiple reports of a possible homicide were received by stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Arriving deputies discovered a deceased woman inside the home and determined that she was the victim of a homicide stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, detectives identified Christian Hillairet as a person of interest in the case and on June 1, they learned that he had crossed through the San Ysidro border crossing and into Mexico.

He was located and arrested the following day in Rosarito and on June 4, Ventura County detectives and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent met with Mexican authorities at the San Ysidro border crossing where Hillairet was transferred into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During the investigation into Carolyn Nino De Rivera's murder, investigators found information that linked Hillairet to a second alleged murder of William Thompson in Ventura on Nov. 3, 2023, explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Thompson was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a weapon added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant’s alleged actions reflect a chilling pattern of violence and cruelty," stated Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "Our office is committed to securing justice for these victims and prosecuting Hillairet to the fullest extent of the law."

Hillairet is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, June 6, 2025, and he remains in custody without bail shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.