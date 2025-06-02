Deputies investigating the murder of an Ojai woman; Suspect remains at large

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Sheriff's deputies are investigating a murder reported Saturday at a home on Sisar Road outside of Santa Paula and are turning to the public for help locating the still outstanding suspect.

On May 31, around 9:09 p.m., dispatchers received multiple reports about a woman who had been murdered at a home in the 12000 block of Sisar Road in the unincorporated areas around Santa Paula stated a press release Monday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and confirmed that 26-year-old Carolyn Nino-DeRivera was the victim of a homicide detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the incident appears to have been isolated and the known suspect is currently outstanding in this ongoing case.

Investigators are requesting that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Marco at 805-384-4739.