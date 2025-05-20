Antoine Nehme sentenced to life without parole for the 2004 murder of Dennis Wood

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Antoine Nehme of Victorville has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Dennis Wood at his Moorpark home in 2004.

Nehme was previously convicted of murder, conspiracy, and solicitation of a murder by a Ventura County jury on March 17 of this year.

That Ventura County jury in this case found true that Nehme ordered the killing for financial gain and Judge Paul Baelly found all charged aggravating factors to be true including that the crime involved great violence and was carried out in a way that demonstrated planning, sophistication, or professionalism added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

On April 16, 2004, deputies were conducting a wellness check at Wood's Moorpark home when they discovered his body lying in the doorway with a large pool of blood around his head stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, an autopsy confirmed that Wood had been shot twice in the head and once in the chest, but the case went cold for several years.

Investigators eventually discovered that Wood -who owned a prepaid phone card business- had loaned Nehme $28,700 in cash for an unknown business venture noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Nehme owned a gas station in Ojai where he had purchased prepaid phone cards from Woods and rather than pay his debt, he arranged to have Woods murdered explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In February of 2010, a suspect in an unrelated Los Angeles murder shared that his co-defendant Alex Bracamonte -an employee of Nehme's at the gas station in Ojai- had killed Wood on Nehme's orders detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Bracamonte confessed to murdering Wood and shared details that only the killer would know during an Aug. 23, 2023, interview with deputies shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While already serving a sentence for a 2006 Los Angeles murder, charges were filed in connection with Wood's murder and Bracamonte plead guilty to those charges on May 8, 2024, explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Bracamonte testified against Nehme during the latter's trial and was sentenced to 15 years to life for the murder of Wood on May 7, 2025, which Bracamonte will serve consecutively with his existing sentence detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.