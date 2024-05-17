Ventura Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit arrests Victorville man in connection with 2004 Moorpark murder

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit arrested a 72-year-old Victorville man in connection with a 2004 murder in Moorpark.

On Apr. 16, 2004, around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 12500 block of Mountain Trail Street in Moorpark for a wellness check stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Inside of the home, deputies discovered the body of 71-year-old Moorpark resident Dennis Leroy Wood with a gunshot wound detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Wood's death was considered a homicide, but after all leads were exhausted, the case went cold explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the case was reviewed periodically and eventually, the investigation came to focus on a Victorville man as a potential suspect.

In 2023, investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit reopened the case and uncovered evidence linking the Victorville man to the murder stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On May 14, 2024, investigators arrested the 72-year-old Victorville man for the murder of Dennis Leroy Wood and he remains in custody at the Ventura County Jail with bail set at $2 million detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit at 805-383-8739 or via email at coldcase@ventura.org.