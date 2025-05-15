Former Camarillo High coach and teacher Ronald Wilson charged with five felonies related to alleged sexual relationship with a student

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Thursday that former Camarillo High coach and teacher Ronald Wilson was charged with five felony counts related to the alleged multi-year sexual assault of a student between 2014 and 2017.

Wilson is facing the following charges and special allegations:

Charges:

PC 261.5(c)-Unlawful Sexual Intercourse

PC 288(c)(1)-Lewd Act on a Child

PC 286(b)(1)-Sodomy of a Person Under 18

PC 288.3(a)-Luring

PC 288.4(b)-Luring

Special Allegations:

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust or Authority

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

An investigation began in March of this year when the now adult survivor came forward to report the alleged abuse that happened while she was attending Camarillo High stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

Wilson was arrested at his home in Timnath, Colorado on May 13 and efforts to extradite him to California are underway added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into Wilson is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Sheriff's Detective Rico Rinaldi at 805-384-4732 or via email at Rico.Rinaldi@ventura.org.

"Teachers and coaches are trusted authority figures who are expected to look after the well-being of our students," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "When they violate that trust and use their position to sexually assault minors, we will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law. We commend the now adult victim for having the courage, strength and resolve to come forward, and we encourage anyone else who may have been victimized or have knowledge of these alleged crimes to contact law enforcement right away."