Two teens facing felony charges related to Ventura High bomb and shooting threat

VENTURA, Calif. – On Wednesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that two 15-year-old Ventura High students are facing felony-level charges in connection with a bomb threat called into their school on Friday of last week.

The two juveniles, who are unnamed due to their ages, are facing charges of making a false bomb threat, conspiracy to make a false bomb threat, and criminal threats stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On May 2, around 12:38 p.m., staff at Ventura High School allegedly received a threatening phone call stating that someone was on campus with a bomb and intended to commit a shooting detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, school officials immediately contacted law enforcement, placed the campus on lockdown, and told students and staff to shelter in place.

An investigation by the Ventura Police Department resulted in the identification of two male juveniles, both 15-year-old Ventura High students, who were later taken into custody explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On May 5, the District Attorney's Office filed a juvenile petition against each minor and both made their appearance in juvenile court on Wednesday, May 7 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

One of the teens denied all charges and a contest is scheduled for May 27 of this year in juvenile court and the other minor's arraignment was continued until May 21, 2025. noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, both remain in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard.

"All threats to commit violence on our school campuses will be treated seriously," said Juvenile Unit Supervisor Maureen Byrne. "The bomb and shooting threat made towards Ventura High School’s campus caused students and staff to fear for their safety. Our office is committed to ensuring that school campuses are safe for students."