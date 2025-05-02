Ventura High School locked down after bomb threat

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura High School was placed on lockdown after a bomb threat Friday afternoon. Ventura City Police secured the campus without a credible threat, but campus will not be available to the public until Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

All students who left their belongings will have to wait until Saturday school, which will still occur, to pick them up.

Your News Channel was at the scene, noticing multiple emergency vehicles at the high school and students and parents just outside the school's buildings, surrounded by yellow caution tape.

Ventura Unified School District confirmed that the situation did involve a bomb threat that locked down the school for about a half hour.