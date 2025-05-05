Matthew Rey Scott sentenced to almost 20 years in connection with two Simi Valley burglaries

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Matthew Rey Scott was sentenced to 19 years and eight months in prison after he was convicted in March of two felony counts of first-degree residential burglary.

Scott was also convicted by a Ventura jury in March of one misdemeanor count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer and the jury found true the special allegation that he had committed a violent felony when he entered the home while the residents were present added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

Scott was on parole for a felony conviction for attempted first-degree residential burglary when he was arrested for his latest conviction which resulted in an enhancement during his sentencing explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Nineteen years and eight months is a substantial sentence and demonstrates that residential burglary is taken seriously in this community," stated Senior Deputy District Attorney Craig Gardner who prosecuted the case. "It is hoped that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to others and make clear that such conduct will not be tolerated."

On December 12, 2024, around 7:15 p.m., Scott was inside of a Simi Valley home when the woman who lived there noticed his shadow in the hallway outside of her bedroom stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

She asked, "What are you doing here?" and the person on the phone with her at the time called 911 noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Scott fled the scene without taking anything and the woman testified that she believed he had followed her inside through an open garage door shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On the same night, two blocks away, Scott entered the attached garage of another home where a young family was inside stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, home surveillance footage captured Scott in the attached garage and backyard area of the home.

Officers with the Simi Valley Police Department responded to the scene and located Scott about three streets away wearing a state parole ankle monitor detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.