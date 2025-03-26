Matthew Rey Scott convicted of two felony counts of first-degree residential burglary

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Matthew Rey Scott was convicted by a jury of two felony counts of first-degree residential burglary and one misdemeanor count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer.

The Ventura County jury also found true the special allegations that Scott committed a violent felony when he entered a home while the residents were present and Scott admitted to several special allegations including that he had two prior convictions for first-degree residential burglary in 2007 and 2015 noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office noted that Scott's conviction in this incident makes him eligible for a life sentence under California's Three Strikes Law.

Scott was on parole for a 2022 attempted first-degree residential burglary conviction and was wearing a state parole ankle monitor when he committed the two felony offenses he was convicted of this week detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 12, 2024, Scott entered a home in Simi Valley around 7:15 p.m. and the woman who lived there was on the phone when she noticed his shadow out of the corner of her eye explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The woman asked Scott, "What are you doing here?" while the person on the phone with the woman called 911 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Scott fled the scene without taking anything and the woman later testified that she believed he had followed her into her home through the open garage door shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Two blocks away, Scott was captured on home surveillance entering the attached garage and backyard areas of another home while the residents were inside stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Simi Valley Police searched the area and eventually found Scott about three streets away while he was wearing a state parole ankle monitor noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Scott is next due in court on March 27, 2025, for a decision on his remaining special allegations shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the witnesses who came forward to testify—not only in this case, but also in the three prior incidents dating back to 2007," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Craig Gardner who prosecuted the case. "Their courage and willingness to participate were vital to securing justice and promoting the safety of our community."