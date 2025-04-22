Short vehicle chase on Erringer Road ends in collision and minor injuries to occupants

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – After a brief vehicle chase on Erringer Road Monday evening, a 23-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested and he and his three passengers were treated for minor injuries.

On April 21, around 8:24 p.m., a traffic officer saw a vehicle not stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Simi Town Center Way and East Jefferson Way stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department Tuesday.

According to Simi Valley Police, after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver turned off the vehicle's headlights and headed southbound on Erringer Road and a two-minute vehicle chase ensued.

The driver, later identified as a 23-year-old Los Angeles man, ran several red lights during the chase which ended when the vehicle collided with a parked car near the intersection of Erringer Road and Covington Avenue detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

The vehicle had three passengers: the driver's mother, brother, and a ten-year-old sibling who had a fractured arm and other injuries after the collision shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

All four people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple minor injuries noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

The 23-year-old was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on the following charges: