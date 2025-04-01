Nitun ‘Nate’ Dayalghai Ahir charged with unlicensed practice of medicine and identity theft

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Nitun 'Nate' Dayalghai Ahir has been arraigned on a felony complaint for the unlicensed practice of medicine, fraudulent use of 'doctor' and 'physician', and identity theft of a vulnerable person.

Ahir was arraigned on the following charges on March 28, 2025, and pled not guilty to all charged counts shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Charges:

PC 2052(a)-Unlawful Practice of Medicine

PC 368(e)-Theft from an Elderly or Dependent Adult by a Caretaker

PC 530.5(a)-Identity Theft by Obtaining Credit with Another's Identification

BP 2054(a)-False Indication of Right to Practice Medicine

Special Allegations:

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

CRC 4.421(a)(9)-Crime Involved an Attempted and Actual Taking

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Ahir is alleged to have unlawfully practiced medicine without a license at Regen Spine and Nerve in Ventura by claiming to be a graduate of the Avalon University School of Medicine with specialities in neurology, neuropathy, chiropractic medicine, and gut health.

The felony complaint detailed that Ahir is unlicensed and not authorized to practice any form of medicine in California.

Ahir is also accused of using the personal information of an elder or dependent adult to obtain a line of credit without that person's consent shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

These charges were the result of an investigation by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Health Quality Investigations Unit, and law enforcement encourages anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Ahir to contact District Attorney Investigator Eric Jensen at Eric.Jensen@ventura.org or by calling 805-662-1739.

Ahir is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference on May 1, 2025 in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains out of custody on a $10,000 bail shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.