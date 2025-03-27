Skip to Content
Ventura County

Micah Lanere Smith sentenced to 63 years to life for the repeated molestation of two children

KEYT
By
today at 5:31 pm
Published 5:41 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Micah Lanere Smith of Calabasas was sentenced to 63 years to life after he was convicted of molesting two children in January of this year.

On January 24, 2025, Smith was found guilty of the following five felonies:

  • Two counts of PC 288(a)-Lewd Acts on a Child
  • Two counts of PC 289(a)(1)(A)-Sexual Penetration with Force/Violence/Duress/Menace or Fear
  • PC 288.5(a)-Continuous Sexual Abuse

The jury also found true the special allegations that the crimes had been committed against multiple survivors and that Smith had taken advantage of a position of trust shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Smith repeatedly molested two underage members of his household between 2006 and 2017 starting when the survivors were six and nine years old stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation of these crimes began after Smith was involved in a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles County added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
lewd acts on a child under the age of 14
Micah Lanere Smith
sexual abuse of a child
Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content