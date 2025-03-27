Micah Lanere Smith sentenced to 63 years to life for the repeated molestation of two children

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Micah Lanere Smith of Calabasas was sentenced to 63 years to life after he was convicted of molesting two children in January of this year.

On January 24, 2025, Smith was found guilty of the following five felonies:

Two counts of PC 288(a)-Lewd Acts on a Child

Two counts of PC 289(a)(1)(A)-Sexual Penetration with Force/Violence/Duress/Menace or Fear

PC 288.5(a)-Continuous Sexual Abuse

The jury also found true the special allegations that the crimes had been committed against multiple survivors and that Smith had taken advantage of a position of trust shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Smith repeatedly molested two underage members of his household between 2006 and 2017 starting when the survivors were six and nine years old stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation of these crimes began after Smith was involved in a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles County added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.