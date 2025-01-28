Micah Lanere Smith convicted of five felonies related to the repeated sexual abuse of two children

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Micah Lanere Smith was convicted of five felonies in connection with the molestation of two children between 2006 and 2017.

On Jan. 24, 2025, a Ventura County jury convicted Smith of the following charges:

PC 288(a)-Lewd Act on a Child {Two Counts}

PC 289(a)(1)(A)-Sexual Penetration with Force/Violence/Duress/Menace or Fear {Two Counts}

PC 288.5(a)-Continuous Sexual Abuse

On Jan. 27, 2025, the jury also found true the special allegations that the crimes had been committed against more than one victim and that Smith had taken advantage of a position of trust added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Smith repeatedly molested two children who lived in the same house as him in Oxnard and Thousand Oaks beginning when the sexual assault survivors were six and nine years old stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the investigation into these allegations began when Smith was involved in a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles County and his charged crimes were investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Smith is currently scheduled for sentencing on March 27, 2025 in courtroom 24 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces a maximum of 66 years to life in state prison shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office added that Smith remains in custody at the Ventura County Jail without bail.

"When these victims should have been enjoying a normal childhood, they were instead subjected to sexual abuse at the hands of the defendant," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward 'Ted' Andrews who prosecuted the case. "My hope is that the jury’s recognition of their suffering brings the victims some closure."