Hector Magana of Oxnard charged with seven felony counts of lewd acts on a child

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Hector Magana, 24, of Oxnard has been arrested and charged with seven felony counts of lewd acts on a child after allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl through social media.

On March 18, 2025, personnel with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit arrested Magana after an investigation showed he had contacted a minor online with the intent to commit sexual acts detailed a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, it is expected that more sexual assault survivors may come forward and anyone with information about additional crimes is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

From December of 2024 and January of 2025, investigators found evidence that Magana had contacted a 12-year-old girl from Camarillo through multiple social media platforms where he began to groom her while using the name 'Damian' shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Magana met with the girl on three different occasions in Camarillo where he sexually assaulted her stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On March 20, 2025, Magana was arraigned on seven felony counts of lewd acts on a child and each count had the added special allegation that he substantial sexual contact with the child and that he took advantage of a position of trust or power explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Magana entered a plea of not guilty to all charged counts and is next due in court for an early disposition hearing on April 8, 2025.