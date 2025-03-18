Santa Paula woman arrested for felony hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Monday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – On Monday, a 39-year-old Santa Paula woman was arrested in connection with a felony hit-and-run that caused moderate injuries to a pedestrian at the intersection of Harvard Boulevard and Palm Avenue on March 15 of this year.

On March 15, around 7:45 a.m., a Santa Paula woman was walking southbound on Harvard Boulevard in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle southbound on Palm Avenue turned left and hit the woman at the east end of the crosswalk explained a press release from the Santa Paula Police Department Monday.

According to Santa Paula Police, the driver of the vehicle did not stop the vehicle, fled the scene, and did not report the collision.

California Vehicle Code states that it is a felony hit-and-run to not immediately stop at the scene of a traffic collision, not provide reasonable help to a person who sustained injury after a collision, and not provide contact information to the injured person or law enforcement before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was later transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries noted the Santa Paula Police Department.

The Santa Paula Police Department details that investigators used an automated license plate reader to identify the involved vehicle and the 39-year-old was driving the same vehicle when she was arrested on March 17, 2025.

According to Santa Paula Police, the vehicle had damage that matched the circumstances of the earlier collision and the vehicle was retained for evidence in the 39-year-old's upcoming trial.

The Santa Paula woman was booked into the Ventura County Jail for felony hit-and-run and her bail has been set at $50,000 shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

She is next due in court for an arraignment on her charges on March 19, 2025, stated the Santa Paula Police Department.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Potter at 805-826-6093 or through email at dpotter@spcity.org.