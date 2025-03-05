Man arrested for attacking a beached California sea lion with a stick at Ventura Beach Promenade

VENTURA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man is in custody after he was caught on camera attacking a beached California sea lion with a stick at the Ventura Beach Promenade Tuesday.

On March 4, 2025, police department employees monitoring camera feeds saw a 32-year-old man hitting a beached and sickened California sea lion with a large stick multiple times stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and the 32-year-old was detained as he tried to flee the scene on foot detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, a search of the man revealed that he had methamphetamine and he was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Jail for felony animal cruelty, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of federal protections for marine mammals.

During the attack, the California sea lion was suffering from demoic acid poisoning -a neurotoxin created by algal blooms - and California State Parks officers notified the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement and the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute responded to monitor the mammal's condition explained the Ventura Police Department.

"It is a crime under the Marine Mammal Protection Act to intentionally harass or injure sea

lions. We are grateful for the quick response by the Ventura Police Department and look forward to

working with them and California State Parks on this investigation," stated Assistant Director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement Greg Busch.

If you encounter a sea lion in distress at any Central Coast beaches, contact the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute hotline at 805-567-1505.