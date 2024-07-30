Distressed sea lions at local beaches may be suffering from domoic acid poisoning

CENTRAL COAST SHORES, Calif. – The environmental monitoring team at Vandenberg Space Force Base noted a "significant uptick" in distressed sea lions at local beaches both on and off base and collected evidence points to domoic acid poisoning.

According to a press release Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, their environmental teams have been monitoring the situation since the first sighting on July 19.

"Domoic acid poisoning occurs when algae blooms, known as red tides, produce toxins that are ingested by fish and then travel up the food chain to sea lions," explained Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell, Natural Resources Program Manager at the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron. "Affected sea lions may appear lethargic and disoriented, and exhibit head bobbing and weaving, muscle spasms, seizures, foaming at the mouth, eye bulging, inability to feed, and unresponsiveness."

California sea lions can become aggressive if provoked and effects from domoic acid poisoning include severe inflammation and brain damage in the marine mammals.

The neurotoxin builds up in small fish and, when eaten by marine mammals in large numbers, can cause brain damage as well as heart failure.

Image courtesy of the Marine Mammal Center

Visitors to the beach are advised by Vandenberg Space Force Base to follow the following recommendations to protect themselves and our aquatic neighbors:

Keep a distance of at least 50 feet (about the length of a standard school bus) from all marine mammals

Do not enter areas closed to protect snowy plovers.

Avoid touching, feeding, harassing, covering, pouring water over, allowing dogs near, coaxing, dragging, or pushing any marine mammals into or out of the water

Do not take selfies with stranded sea lions

"We are currently collaborating with stranding network partners including Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute (CIMWI), National Marine Fisheries Service, and The Marine Mammal Center to respond to individual animals and complete testing to confirm domoic acid poisoning," added Whitsitt-Odell. "Younger animals have some potential for rehabilitation, but primarily, we leave the animals where they are and monitor them."

If you encounter a sea lion in distress, contact the Channel Islands Marina and Wildlife Institute at 805-567-1505 and if you find a sea lion in need of help on-base, call the LE Desk at 805-606-3911.