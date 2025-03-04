Claudia Portugal Cornejo of Fillmore sentenced to a year in jail for defrauding COVID-19 relief grants

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Claudia Portugal Cornejo of Fillmore was sentenced to 12 months in jail for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs and stealing over $101,000 from the County of Ventura, the State of California, and individual people.

An additional 28 months in jail was suspended as part of her felony probation after Cornejo pleaded guilty to five felonies: two counts of grand theft, presentation of a fraudulent claim, false personation, and conspiracy on Oct. 21, 2024, added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

In June of 2020, The County of Ventura launched the Business Assistance Grant Program to help local businesses impacted by the pandemic stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Grants were awarded to eligible businesses that met specific requirements including having a valid business license in Ventura County and proof of operation before March of 2020 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The State of California had a similar program called the California Relief Grant Program noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Cornejo established a scheme to submit fraudulent applications to both programs and charged individuals upfront fees to submit applications on their behalf, but never submitted the applications and instead pocketed the money shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Cornejo stole $70,000 from the County of Ventura, $25,000 from the State of California, and an additional $6,800 from two victims.

The fraud was discovered when the County of Ventura's Executive Office found suspicious documents submitted to the County-based program, including forged business certificates and doctored tax forms detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Further investigation by law enforcement revealed that Cornejo submitted multiple fraudulent applications while working at her business, Fillmore General Services shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"It is appalling that Ms. Cornejo took advantage of programs designed to help established businesses stay open during COVID," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise who prosecuted the case. "However, I was deeply impressed with the earnestness which the County of Ventura investigated this matter, shut it down, and supported the prosecution."

Cornejo was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $92,659 to the County of Ventura for the fraud and cost of investigating and she was ordered to pay $25,000 to the State of California and $6,800 to two individual victims as well explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.