Martin Herrejon Vieyra of Santa Paula charged with four felony counts of child molestation Friday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – On Friday, Santa Paula man Martin Herrejon Vieyra was charged with four felony counts of child molestation against two abuse survivors he knew through a familial relationship.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Vieyra is facing three counts of continuous sexual abuse and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a child under the age of 14 as well as two special allegations: PC 667.61(e)(4)-Sex Crimes with Aggravated Circumstances and PC 1203.066(a)(7)-Crimes Involved Multiple Victims.

The 58-year-old is accused of molesting two survivors - both of whom were under the age of 14 at the time of the abuse - over several years shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

Vieyra had access to the sexual abuse survivors through "a familial relationship" added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In October of 2024, investigators with the District Attorney's office began investigating a child molestation case with Vieyra as the suspect originally from the Santa Paula Police Department explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Vieyra was taken into custody at his Santa Paula home without incident on Feb. 13, 2025, stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"These horrific allegations date back decades, causing the victims to suffer in silence," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "Today, however, thanks to the victims’ courage, we have brought these crimes to light and taken the necessary steps of arrest and prosecution."

Vieyra made his first court appearance on the above charges Friday and his arraignment has been continued to March 14, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He remains in custody with bail set at $100,000 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.