Ventura County Public Health identifies 19 cases from last year that appear to be leptospirosis

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – After an investigation that began in October of last year, Ventura County Public Health identified 19 people who had illnesses that appear to be leptospirosis.

According to the county-based health agency, the illnesses were first reported in January of 2024, were publicly acknowledged in November, and were largely limited to agricultural workers in local caneberry fields.

The bacterial infections were suspected to be acquired locally instead of from travel and there is no known health risk to the general public through contact or the consumption of locally-grown berries noted Ventura County Public Health.

Preliminary results from environmental sampling found the presence of Leptospira - the bacteria that causes the illness - in samples from mud, wet soil, and standing water, but not in irrigation water, potable water, or growing material used on local farms detailed Ventura County Public Health.

Leptospirosis is transmitted through contact with the urine of sick animals, such as livestock or rodents, and agricultural workers doing fieldwork are at greater risk of exposure explained Ventura County Public Health.

Notably, leptospirosis is not typically spread from person to person added Ventura County Public Health.

Symptoms of leptospirosis range from mild flu-like symptoms - such as fever, muscle pain, and/or headaches - to severe complications of the respiratory system or internal organs detailed Ventura County Public Health.

If diagnosed early, most cases can be successfully treated with antibiotics shared Ventura County Public Health.

If you experience those symptoms and have a risk of exposure, it is recommended you contact a medical professional.

Without treatment, leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, difficulty breathing, and death stated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ventura County Public Health recommends those working in conditions that increase their exposure to leptospirosis to take the following precautions: