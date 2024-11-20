Ventura County confirms cases of leptospirosis amongst caneberry workers

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Ventura County Public Health announced it is investigating several confirmed and presumed cases of leptospirosis amongst workers in local agriculture.

Wednesday's announcement was issued in both English and Español.

According to Ventura County Public Health, workers within local caneberry production have been acutely impacted, but there is currently no known danger to the general public through contact or consumption of berries grown under hoops.

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria from the Leptospira genus and is commonly spread through contact with the urine of infected animals, usually rodents and livestock, but is not an infection that can be spread from person to person explained Ventura County Public Health.

The bacterial infection can affect humans and animals and, in this case, is believed to have been contracted through exposure to contaminated water or soil shared Ventura County Public Health.

According to Ventura County Public Health, signs of leptospirosis range from mild flu-like symptoms, such as fever, muscle aches, and headaches to severe complications that can impact the liver, kidneys, brain, and respiratory system.

Ventura County Public Health strongly advises those who work in close contact with soil and water in agricultural settings, particularly ones where animal contamination may occur to take the following precautions to reduce their risk of leptospirosis:

Use Protective Gear - Wear waterproof clothing and equipment while working such as gloves, long-sleeve shirts and pants, boots or shoes

Cover Any Open Wounds - Cover cuts and scratches with waterproof bandaging

Maintain Hygiene - Wash hands, arms, and exposed skin thoroughly with soap and water after working in the fields, especially before eating or drinking

Control Pest Exposure - Employers should take measures to keep pest populations under control

Most cases of leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early and anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention detailed Ventura County Public Health.