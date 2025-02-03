Thousand Oaks man arrested for January commercial burglary with help from the public

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 26-year-old Thousand Oaks man is in custody for a commercial burglary in January after the community helped deputies find and arrest the man.

On Jan. 21, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Michael Drive after a business reported a burglary stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Investigating deputies found that a man had forced his way into the business and had stolen some property added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was identified as a 26-year-old Thousand Oaks man and between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, patrol deputies attempted to arrest the man multiple times, but the 26-year-old was able to elude law enforcement each time.

On the night of Jan. 29, a patrol deputy was flagged down by an alert citizen who believed that the 26-year-old was in the area and the Thousand Oaks man was located and arrested after a short foot chase detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 26-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Jail for violating California Penal Code 459-Commercial Burglary and his court date is currently pending shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office encourages local businesses to install alarms, cameras, and lights at their businesses and that everyone is encouraged to keep track of serial-numbered items of value as they can be used to track and potentially return stolen property as well as prosecute criminals.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office also celebrated the role that the community played in apprehending the perpetrator of this crime and encourages the public to help fight crime by following your local law enforcement on social media as well as sign up for public safety alerts and advisories in their neighborhood by texting their zip code to 888777.