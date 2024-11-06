Former Oxnard Police officer Randi Vines charged with two felony counts of grand theft Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that former Oxnard Police Officer Randi Breon Vines has been charged with two felony counts of grand theft.

Vines allegedly used his city-issued fuel card to buy over $3,300 worth of gas for his personal vehicle between September of 2022 and May of 2024 while working as a police officer with the Oxnard Police Department detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Vines has also been charged for allegedly stealing about $1,200 from an arrestee on May 5, 2024.

Vines was given the arrested person's personal property, including cash, and, before the person was booked into the Ventura County Jail, he was accused of stealing the cash from an envelope explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Police officers are entrusted to protect and serve the community," said Ventura County District Attorney Nasarenko. "When that trust is violated, they must be held accountable."

The Oxnard Police Department investigated both incidents stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Vines was arraigned on his charges and pled not guilty during the proceedings shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference on Dec. 11, 2024 in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.