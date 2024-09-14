Port Hueneme man arrested for residential burglary and prowling in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Port Hueneme for burglary and prowling on Sept. 12 just past 10:00 p.m. at the 2200 block of Anthony Dr.

A woman heard a noise from her roommate's bedroom and later found graffiti on a wall inside the room along with multiple tampered items inside the room, according to the VPD.

Officers were told that someone broke through an open window and fled when confronted at the 2100 block of Elizabeth Dr., detailed the VPD.

Five separate calls came for the suspect and officers eventually collected evidence and statements for confirmation before arresting the man at the original crime location, explained the VPD.

A nearby neighbor confronted the man in his backyard before officers then detained him and took him into custody for burglary and prowling charges into the Ventura County Jail.