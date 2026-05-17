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Season ends one game shy of State for SBCC Baseball

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Vaqueros lose SoCal Regionals series
By
today at 6:32 pm
Published 6:31 pm

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara City College lost game 3 to host Palomar 9-0 and the Vaqueros drop the best-of-three SoCal Regional Finals series two games to one.

SBCC ends their outstanding season with a record of 29-18. The Vaqueros won two regionals to finish in the top 8 in California.

Palomar is one of four teams to advance to the State Playoffs in Irvine.

Elijah Stephens belted a grand slam for the Comets in a 5-run fourth inning.

Palomar put the game away by scoring four more runs in the sixth inning.

The Vaqueros were held to 5 hits with Sean Asperger collecting two singles.

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