OXNARD, Calif. – A 16-year-old Oxnard teen was arrested for unlawful gun possession after being found on the rooftop of Fred Williams Elementary on Sept. 13 at 8:40 p.m., according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers found a group of juveniles and found the suspect with a loaded 9mm handgun before arresting him, detailed the OPD.

Those with information on this case or others can contact the OPD via phone or the Ventura County Crime Stoppers line.