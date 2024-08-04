Good Samaritan vessel rescues man treading

Skip to Content
Good Samaritan sailing essel saves man treading water after falling overboard
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-A man who fell overboard spent 45 minutes treading water before being rescued off the coast of Ventura County on Saturday.

Good Samaritan sailors heard his calls for help and rescued him and kept him safe until the Coast Guard arrived.

The man who is okay had fallen off a 55 foot motor boat.

The boaters couldn't rescue him due to engine failure but they did used a VHF radio to put out a distress call to the Coast Guard and nearby vessels.

TowBoatUS based in Ventura and the Channel Islands Harbor said it serves as a reminder to use VHF radios.

The other boat was towed back to shore.

It is also a reminder to monitor Marine channel 16 for calls.

For boating safety information visit https://www.boatus.com

