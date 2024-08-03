Car crash causes serious injury to Oxnard resident

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department and first responders helped a 24-year-old Hyundai driver after a car crash caused him serious injury.

The patient was a passenger in a Hyundai driven by what investigators believe to be a 28-year-old driver affected by alcohol, according to the OPD.

The passenger is in critical but stable condition and initial investigations believe the car was northbound on C Street when it crashed into a parked Dodge,

Those with information on this ongoing investigation are asked to contact Officer Jay Benson or the OPD themselves.