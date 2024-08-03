Skip to Content
Ventura County

Car crash causes serious injury to Oxnard resident

Pixabay
By
Published 12:53 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department and first responders helped a 24-year-old Hyundai driver after a car crash caused him serious injury.

The patient was a passenger in a Hyundai driven by what investigators believe to be a 28-year-old driver affected by alcohol, according to the OPD.

The passenger is in critical but stable condition and initial investigations believe the car was northbound on C Street when it crashed into a parked Dodge,

Those with information on this ongoing investigation are asked to contact Officer Jay Benson or the OPD themselves.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
car crash
critical condition
KEYT
oxnard
serious injury

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content