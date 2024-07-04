Man dies after car crash in Ventura on Highway 232

VENTURA, Calif. – A 19-year-old Santa Paula man died after a single-car crash on Highway 232 near Montgomery Avenue at 3:04 a.m. Thursday, according to CHP Ventura.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash and the Ventura County Medical Examiner is notifying the man's next of kin.

CHP Ventura believes the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 232 and struck a utility pole that remained standing after he turned left.

The driver was found unresponsive after his Jeep had major damage and emergency crews helped him from the car, detailed CHP Ventura.

First responders helped the man to the Ventura County Medical Center where he died from his injuries at 4:25 a.m., explained CHP Ventura.