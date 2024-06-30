Ventura Pier opens in time for summer visitors

VENTURA, Calif.-People are flocking to the Ventura Pier.

It reopened over the weekend after 18 months of repairs that cost more than three million dollars.

Storm damage led to the closure.

The newly opened pier is now lined with flags for the Fourth of July.

People couldn't wait to walk to the end to enjoy the view.

They also couldn't wait to fish from the pier again.

Benjamin Bravo, who goes to Oxnard High School talking his dad into going fishing on the pier.

"It is just nice having it opened, obviously there's a lot of people our here today just enjoying the time with their families."

Bravo showed off a fish he caught on Sunday morning.

"This is a Corvina, one of the few local fishes here."

The 1,620-foot landmark used to California longest all-wooden pier

Steel reinforcements were eventually add to prevent repeated storm damage.