Jordan Nathaniel Boyd of Port Hueneme charged with four felony attempted child sex crimes

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday that Jordan Nathaniel Boyd of Port Hueneme was arraigned on four felony counts of attempting to cause a minor to engage in commercial sex acts.

Each of those counts also carries a special allegation that how the crime was committed indicates planning, sophistication, or professionalism explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Boyd entered a plea of not guilty to all four charges during his arraignment on Jan. 11, 2024 state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the investigation into Boyd began in late 2023 when the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Unit (CEHTU) of the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation became aware of several allegations against Boyd.

It was alleged that Boyd contacted persons engaged in commercial sex and solicited them for a prepubescent child to perform sex acts on and those requests were passed along to law enforcement detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 9, 2024, investigators with the CEHTU working with the District Attorney's Cyber Forensics Unit as well as detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in Port Hueneme as part of the investigation state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Boyd was arrested during a traffic stop later on Jan. 9 explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County District Attorney's Office details that Boyd is next scheduled for a bail review hearing and his bail was initially set at $100,000.