Multiple water rescues reported in Ventura County including at Ventura Pier and Rincon Beach

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – First responders are actively responding to multiple water rescues due to excessively high surf including searches for a potential missing kayaker in the Rincon Area and at least two surfers in distress near Ventura Pier.

According to Ventura Police Department, all beaches from the Ventura Pier to Marina Park are closed and people are asked to avoid the Pierpont area and all beaches while high surf conditions continue.

DANGEROUS HIGH SURF ALERT - A high surf warning is in effect for Ventura until 10pm on Sat, Dec 29. All beaches from the Ventura Pier to Marina Park are CLOSED due to large, breaking waves & severe coastal flooding. Avoid the Pierpont area & all beaches until further notice. pic.twitter.com/cchnhhhwCy — Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) December 28, 2023

This is an ongoing emergency response as high surf conditions continue and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.