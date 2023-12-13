Skip to Content
Ventura County

Three arrested for organized retail theft near Camarillo Premium Outlets on December 1

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 4:50 pm
Published 5:14 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Three Los Angeles residents were arrested and booked on organized retail theft and possession of burglary tools on Dec. 1 in Camarillo.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office detail that detectives with the Camarillo Directed Enforcement Unit received information that an organized retail theft may have occurred at a business at the Camarillo Premium Outlet and that the three people had left the area in a vehicle.

Detectives responded to the area and quickly located the suspected vehicle and a traffic enforcement stop was started for an equipment failure explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The three Los Angeles residents were contacted by law enforcement and, as the investigation of the vehicle unfolded, deputies identified several booster bags, large quantities of property from nearby businesses, and devices designed to defeat retail security tags detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A booster bag is a burglary tool designed to avoid detection by electronic security detectors used by retailers to catch thieves before they leave the store and commonly uses an inconspicuous bag lined with conductive material to create an electromagnetic shield for the contents of the bag.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives confirmed the merchandise from the car was stolen with the nearby business and all three people in the car were arrested for organized retail theft and possession of burglary tools.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
camarillo
Camarillo Premium Outlets
KEYT
organized retail theft
possession of burglary tools
ventura county
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content