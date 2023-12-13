Port Hueneme resident dead following motorcycle accident on Highway 118 Wednesday morning

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Jesus Ochoa Ceja, 35, of Port Hueneme died following a solo motorcycle accident on Highway 118 west of Bradley Road Wednesday morning.

Ventura Communications Center received the call of a person down in on the eastbound side of Highway 118 around 7:28 a.m. and responding units discovered a single motorcyclist with fatal injuries at the scene detail California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to CHP, an initial investigation revealed that Ceja was riding a Honda CBR600F2 eastbound on Highway 118 at an unknown speed when he made a "turning movement to the right" and hit a metal pole.

Ceja was ejected by the collision and sustained fatal injuries explain CHP.

CHP is still investigating the incident and anyone with information, especially those who might have witnessed the incident, are asked to contact CHP Ventura Area at 805-662-2640.