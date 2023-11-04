Skip to Content
Chick Singer Night hosts fall show

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
today at 10:35 pm
Published 10:24 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-The longest running songfest for female artists is going strong.

Chick Singer Night took place at The Sound Palace recording and rehearsal studio in Oxnard on Saturday night.

The fall show featured Krystal Park, Eliya Frantz, Jess Bush, Rachael Lynde, Lois Mahalia with the Chick Singer Night band.

"The whole purpose of Chick Singer Night is to provide an evening to allow female artists to be on stage without criticism or any kind of negativism, if that is a word," said award-winning music instructor Jodi Farrell, " Just to get up there, doing their thing with an incredible band."

Farrell said Chick Singer Night has been going on around the world for 35 years.

To learn more visit ChickSingerNightcom.

