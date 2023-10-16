Ventura man arrested following motorcycle chase and collision on Highway 101 Sunday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura man was arrested after fleeing on a motorcycle from officers with the Ventura Police Department during a traffic stop and then crashing on Highway 101 on Sunday.

Around 2:53 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, patrol officers attempted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist with a rear passenger near Valentine St. and Portola Rd. when the motorcyclist refused to comply with cruiser emergency lights and sirens and a pursuit ensued detail Ventura Police Department (VPD).

According to VPD, the motorcyclist drove recklessly during the pursuit and endangered the lives of other drivers before entering Highway 101 via the southbound on-ramp at Valentine St. where he encountered heavy traffic.

The motorcyclist used the shoulder while traveling at a high rate of speed and chasing officers called off the pursuit out of caution relay VPD.

VPD detail that shortly after canceling their pursuit, Ventura Police Communications Center received numerous 9-1-1 calls for a multiple-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on southbound Highway 101 just south of Victoria Ave. on-ramp.

Arriving officers observed the motorcyclist and his passenger fleeing the scene and, with assistance from additional VPD officers, Ventura area California Highway Patrol, and Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detained both people who had moderate injuries due to their traffic collision relay VPD.

Both people were transported to Ventura County Medical Center via ambulance while California Highway Patrol conducted a traffic collision portion of the incident investigation detail VPD.

According to VPD, after receiving medical aid, the motorcyclist was arrested and booked into Ventura County Jail on possession of narcotics, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, felony evading, and felony hit and run.